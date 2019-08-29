Leading Off (8/29/19)

City Council May Cut Budgets for Social Services. In order to avoid a property tax increase, $2.4 million may be cut from the Office of Community Care. Budgets from other departments like the Office of Equity and Human Rights and the Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs may be cut as well. Some people aren’t happy about that.

Woman’s Lawsuit Against American Is Now in Texas Court. The lawsuit that says a woman was groped and sexually harassed because American Airlines flight attendants over-served a man is now in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas. She is seeking $1 million in compensation and $5 in punitive damages from the airline.

Council Approves Kroger Online Warehouse. $5.7 million in incentives and tax abatements will bring a Kroger online grocery delivery warehouse to southern Dallas in 2023. It’ll create more than 400 jobs.

Jury Debating if former Dallas Cop Used Excessive Force. Seven years ago, Officer Brian Rowden fatally shot James Harper in South Dallas. Jurors in the federal civil jury are reconvening this morning to decide if they will convict.