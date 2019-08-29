Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off

Leading Off (8/29/19)

How is it already almost September?

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner August 29, 2019 7:30 am

City Council May Cut Budgets for Social Services. In order to avoid a property tax increase, $2.4 million may be cut from the Office of Community Care. Budgets from other departments like the Office of Equity and Human Rights and the Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs may be cut as well. Some people aren’t happy about that.

Woman’s Lawsuit Against American Is Now in Texas Court. The lawsuit that says a woman was groped and sexually harassed because American Airlines flight attendants over-served a man is now in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas. She is seeking $1 million in compensation and $5 in punitive damages from the airline.

Council Approves Kroger Online Warehouse. $5.7 million in incentives and tax abatements will bring a Kroger online grocery delivery warehouse to southern Dallas in 2023. It’ll create more than 400 jobs.

Jury Debating if former Dallas Cop Used Excessive Force. Seven years ago, Officer Brian Rowden fatally shot James Harper in South Dallas. Jurors in the federal civil jury are reconvening this morning to decide if they will convict.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments