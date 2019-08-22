Leading Off (8/22/19)

Chief Hall Will Be Back Monday. It’s been more than a month since Chief U. Renee Hall has been out of the office due to a surgery, but her doctor cleared her for duty and she’ll return Monday. She’ll still stay out of the public eye for a little while.

UT Southwestern Investigated for Nurses’ Deaths. Two nurses had overdosed on fentanyl at different times, and now the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating UT Southwestern.

Man Arrested Regarding Woman Found in Burning SUV. Glen Richter faces a capital murder charge, and his bond will be set today. The body of Sara Hudson, the 22-year-old woman he’s suspected of killing, was found near Lowest Greenville in a burning Chevy Tahoe. The authorities think it was a random attack.