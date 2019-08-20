Leading Off (8/20/19)

Heat Advisory in Effect Again. The afternoon heat index could hit 110 today. Good luck.

Barbershop Killer Turns Herself In. Alexis Bowman is suspected of killing Frederick Myers August 10 at his barbershop, the Kingz of Cutz on Al Lipscomb Way. She apparently had worked there and thought she was owed some money. She was booked on a murder charge but was released yesterday after posting bond.

Plano Council Votes to Fund Rape Crisis Center. After a fairly pointless, headline-generating debate over the center’s use of Plan B emergency contraceptive pills, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere found a compromise, and the Turning Point will get $57,542 in funding from the city.

Zeke’s Camp Not Cool With Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke Who?’ Joke. He’s so mean!