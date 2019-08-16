Leading Off (8/16/19)

Teenager Turns Himself In For Shooting of 9-Year-Old Girl. Tyrese Simmons is 19, and he told police he is the one who shot into an Old East Dallas apartment and accidentally killed 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett. Police say he was after another rapper who dissed him on a track, but he had the wrong address. This story is the level of sad that feels like it should be a turning point in this city’s crime wave, but you know in your gut it probably won’t be. Here’s a line from The Dallas Morning News to carry with you today: “Brandoniya was only the latest child killed this summer in Dallas.”

Downtown Shooting Leaves Scooter Rider Injured. At 1:45 a.m. on Park Avenue near City Hall, a man stopped a group of scooters and asked for a lighter. Most of the group sped off, leaving one behind. Then the man apparently pulled out a gun and shot the person in the leg while trying to rob him.

Plano ISD Cancels Football Game Against El Paso School. Plano Senior High School is where the El Paso shooter went to school. Eastwood High School isn’t far from the Walmart where he killed 22 people in a racist attack against Mexicans. Plano school district officials apparently talked it over with local cops and decided “it falls too soon after the tragedy in El Paso.” Even the police say there was no evidence of threats. Dale Hansen is worth listening to on this one.

Here Is a Nice Story. Because I think we probably all need it. It’s about Amanda Austin, who is reopening her Dallas Comedy House this weekend on Elm Street in Deep Ellum.