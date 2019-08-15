Leading Off (8/15/19)

Demolitions in Tenth Street District Will Stop. The City Council voted unanimously to stop tearing down buildings, some of which were built in the 1800s, in the historic neighborhood.

Girl Killed in Gang-related Shooting. Brandoniya Bennett, only 9 years old, was killed last night after someone shot into an Old East Dallas apartment. Someone accidentally shot her while looking for another person. She died at Baylor University Medical Center.

American Airlines’ Regional Carrier Draws Up New Contract With Customer Service Reps. Yesterday, Envoy signed a new contract with 5,000 gate agents and other Communication Workers of America union employees that gives them $11 million in raises. 500 of those people work at DFW Airport.

Two People Kidnapped, Injured in Northwest Dallas. Two men forced a man and a woman into a vehicle and drove them around to ATMs before going to an apartment. The man who was kidnapped was shot in the hip. Police are still searching for the kidnappers.