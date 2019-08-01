Leading Off (8/1/19)

South Dallas Residents Want Trooper Traffic Stops to Cease. It seems Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers have descended upon South Dallas in recent weeks. Gov. Greg Abbott gave Dallas the ability to summon them to help aid a struggling department amid an uptick in murders and other violent crimes. The city did, and now, it seems, the troopers are staying in South Dallas and pulling over as many as 20 cars in an hour, according to one business owner. The data show 183 stops each day for the last seven weeks, mostly in Sunny South Dallas and the area around 635 and Forest Lane. Councilman Adam Bazaldua and District Attorney John Creuzot will speak to the press today about the state deployment.

Dallas Police Issue 11 Tickets For Bad Scooting. The city’s ordinance will need updating when it expires in November, but, as we told you yesterday, Dallas police are now writing tickets to those who are found running red lights or scooting on the sidewalk, particularly in Deep Ellum. That’s where most of the enforcement is happening.

Frisco PD Releases Dash Cam Footage from Zeke’s 2017 Crash. Elliott is being sued for $20 million related to the crash, which alleges that the Cowboys swept it under the rug. The footage is rather boring.

It’s Summer, So It’s Hot. Upper 90s for the rest of the week. Deal with it.