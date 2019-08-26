Leading Off (08/26/19)

Just a Reminder That Police Chief U. Renee Hall Returns From Medical Leave Today. I suppose we will find out what happened sometime around never.

FC Dallas Keeps El Capitan. The replica 18th-century mountain howitzer cannon stays in Frisco after the squad racked up five goals (a brace from Zdenek Ondrasek, and goals from Michael Barios, Reto Ziegler, and Jesus Ferreira) in its rivalry match with the Houston Dynamo. Also it puts your boys back in the playoffs.

Wesley Matthews Back in Court Today. He was sentenced to life for the death of his adopted daughter Sharin, but is hoping for a new trial, saying he jurors were prejudiced after being shown photos of her remains.

Crane at Elan City Lights Apartments Finally Being Removed. Two cranes have been brought in to take apart the crane that collapsed onto the apartment building in sections and then dismantled with a cutting torch, which will take two months. Can someone hop into the comments or hit my line to tell me why it is going to take two months. That seems like a long time, no?

Man Arrested in Shooting Death at Motel. A 42-year-old man was found shot in the head at the Lamplighter Motel on I-30 near Buckner Saturday night. Jose Tamez-Cano was arrested for the killing Sunday morning.