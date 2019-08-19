Leading Off (08/19/19)

DPS Troopers Shoot and Kill Man They Say Pulled a Gun on Them. They attempted to pull over a car near the Dos Equis Pavilion. The driver pulled into a driveway and attempted to flee on foot and, according to a written statement by the troopers, pulled a gun on them. They shot him and he died at Baylor.

Hearing in Botham Jean Murder Trial Today. The defense will learn what they can use as evidence.

Cowards Say They Protested in Dallas. Members of American Identity Movement posted videos of them doing their dumb chants and unfurling a banner in and around downtown but no one saw them.

DISD Kids Are Back In School. Looking forward to figuring out every day how I can get my son home.