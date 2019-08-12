Leading Off (08/12/19)

Man Killed After Argument In Buckner Terrace. Police say 30-year-old Oscar Hurtado was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Juan Garay, 28.

Man Found Shot In South Dallas, Suspect at Large. Police are searching for Alexis Bowman, 36, after Fredrick Myers was found shot on Al Lipscomb Way. The 42-year-old barber, who owned King of Cutz, died at the hospital.

Man Shot and Killed In Pleasant Grove. Police aren’t saying what led to the death of Jose Acosta. The 46-year-old was found in his front yard and had been shot numerous times.