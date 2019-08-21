Sports & Leisure
Is Dallas’ New XFL Team Just Going to Bring Back All the Players from the Dallas Desperados, Too?
Maybe get just like 1 percent creative, guys.
By Zac Crain August 21, 2019 11:51 am
Dallas’ new XFL team name and logo was announced today. Seemingly pulled straight out of the fictional league from The Last Boy Scout, or maybe, slightly more generously, from Any Given Sunday, the team will be called the Dallas Renegades. That immediately felt a bit familiar, especially when I saw the logo and, yep, there it is. Glad to see Arena Football making a comeback.
