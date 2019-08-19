Hearing Some Interesting Rumors About Tristan Hallman’s DMN Departure

Do I consider myself “sourced-up” at the Morning News? No, that would be my esteemed colleague Eric Celeste. I’m not really sourced-up anywhere. I used to be sourced-up at the Old Monk, but I honestly don’t know much of the staff there anymore. I don’t even always know what is going on at my own house.

But I do, occasionally, hear things. People talk. I pay attention and pick up a few things. And this time, yeah, I would say I have something. I can’t tell you who told me and I am going to be a bit fuzzy about a few things regarding Tristan Hallman’s recent exit from the DMN and editor Mike Wilson. ANYWAY, with all that preamble aside, here goes:

DOG NAMES. You got me. I’m sorry, I’m still stuck on the idea of naming a dog Story (hopefully still alive; if not, Mike, my sincerest condolences). But I’m one to talk, since I have a cat named Unreliable Narrator. ANYWAY, let’s get it. Here are some dog names that are better than Story, which is what Mike Wilson named his dog:

Mayor Pete

Karen O

Nick

Bark Nowitzki

Darwin

Yogi

Clarence

Clu

A.C.

Slater

Preppie

Jessie

Kelly

Lisa

Screech

Mark-Paul

Ian

Merrick

Bramm

Isaac

Declan

Jack

Claire

Charlie

Kate

Sawyer

James

Ford

LeFleur

Miles

Hurley

Hugo

John Locke

Desmond

David

Hume

Sun

Jin

Captain Frank J. Lapidus

Matt

Dickens

Offset

Quavo

Takeoff

Kiari

Quavious

Krishnik

Coach K

Zaytoven

DJ Durel

Dun Deal

Jacques

Berman

Webster

La Flame

Cactus Jack

Swae

Gunna

Dukes

Hit-Boy

WondaGirl

Lonny

Aubrey

Brytavious

Lonnie

Lonny

Sevn

Buffi

Rocky

Ferg

Nast

Yams

Bari

Ant

Illz

Twelvyy

Lou

Lotto

Ty Beats

Lord Flacko

Marcel

Eleven from Stranger Things

William

Morris

Endeavor

Luka

Boban

Dwight

J.J.

Jose Juan

Jalen

Maxi

Kristaps

Delon

Seth

Tim Jr.

Justin

Isaiah

Dorian

Courtney

Dick Motta

Winford

Marty

Corny

Monti

Ralph

Abdul

Rolando

Renaldo

Ollie

Kelvin

Elston

Pervis

Beto