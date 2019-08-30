‘Affluenza’ Dad, Fred Couch, Arrested for Family Violence

You remember the Couches. In May 2015 Tonya and Fred Couch appeared on the cover of D Magazine for a story titled “The Worst Parents Ever.” Their son Ethan famously used the “affluenza” defense and was given only probation for killing four people and maiming two others in a drunken driving crash in 2013. Tonya and Fred are now divorced — for the second time. Tonya has been in and out of jail too many times to keep track of. The last time we heard from Fred, he was getting sentenced in 2016 after being found guilty of impersonating a peace officer. Well, he’s been arrested again.

He was booked into the Tarrant County jail Tuesday on a felony family violence charge for choking someone. He bonded out of jail early Wednesday morning.