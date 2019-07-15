Why Emma Fuhrmann Got In Trouble For Posting a Photo of a Sunset

Emma Fuhrmann is a young Dallas actor who scored a small but pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame. She plays the older version of Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie. Again, it is a small part — and I just realized that is a bit of a pun, since we are talking about Ant-Man’s daughter, and I’m sorry — but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are no small parts and there is nothing too small to escape the notice of Marvel security. Not even a photo of a sunset. This is from Fuhrmann’s recent interview with ComicBook.com:

I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia. The next day, [Marvel’s] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can’t post that. I was like, “Well, I wasn’t going to say I was on set of you know, Endgame or anything,” and they were like, “No, we understand, you’re not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I’ve had people calling me all day trying to find out where you’re going to be filming,” and that was sort of just like a, “Okay, wow, this is real.”

It reminded me of when Fuhrmann appeared in our July 2018 issue, as part of a spread about trainer John Benton, aka the “hips whisperer” for models and actresses. We had originally mentioned that she had a part in Endgame, and it was a detail that had already been reported elsewhere. But I guess she had learned her lesson after the sunset incident, and pleaded with us not to include it when she was contacted during factcheck. So we said, instead, that Fuhrmann was “in a much-hyped movie coming out next spring.”

Hopefully, it won’t get her into trouble to mention that she is Endgame now.