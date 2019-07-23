Which Dirk D Magazine Cover Is the Dirkiest?

Fröhlichen Dienstag! That means “happy Tuesday” in German.

What you see here are the two — yes zwei — August covers for our annual Best of Big D issue. The big German you see on the left is Dirk Nowitzki. The big German on the right is also Dirk Nowitzki. Both photos were taken by Sean Berry. Both covers were designed by our own Kevin Goodbar.

As we were producing the August issue, we tested the two covers with our reader advisory panel. They liked the blue cover. But we as a staff couldn’t let the white cover just sit on a hard drive. So, for the first time in D Magazine’s 45 years of publishing, we have printed a split cover. Subscribers will get the white one, and the blue one will roll out on newsstand. I’ve already heard on Twitter from out-of-town folks who want one or the other. If you order a subscription online (12 issues for $18), your first issue will be the white cover. Or you can call our front desk and ask Molly to sell you a single copy (214-939-3636). Sagen Sie uns, welches Magazin das beste ist.