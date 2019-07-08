Welcome to Your Summer Reading List, 2019

Hey, gang. Can we rap for a second? [turns chair around and sits down, resting my arms on the back] My name is Zac Crain and I’m D Magazine‘s fiction editor. In 2017, we unveiled our first microfiction collection, stories by local authors set in Dallas, all between 200 and 1,000 words long. It was — and I hate to use a technical term — a banger. We did it again the next summer. Was it even better? It was. Sorry for not issuing a spoiler alert before that.

Can you see where this is going? Yes, you’re right — it’s time for the third installment. This one has the most authors yet (10) and also the shortest story we’ve run (I think it is just under 200 words). As always, I’m proud to be a part of it, and very happy to share these with you. We’ll be rolling them out one at a time over the next couple of weeks and then grouping them together in a single post at the end, once everything is published. If you want to read all of them right this second, and you should, pick up a copy of our July issue, on newsstands now. Meanwhile, here’s the first: Maclura Pomifera, by Joe Milazzo.

Or, to hear a handful of them, read by the writers, come join me at Chocolate Secrets tomorrow night for the July edition of Sanderia Faye’s LitNight. It starts at 7 p.m. and should be a good time. Will I forget the title of one of the stories? Perhaps. One of the author’s names? Maybe. Will I make a bad joke and get no response and then double down on that bad joke, steering straight into the awkwardness, and after getting even less of a response, try it a third time? No. Tim’s not hosting.