This D Magazine Intern Encourages Students to Take Her Place

Hi, I’m Lauren, and I need you to do something for me. (It feels so cool to be the one saying that.) Apply to take my place next semester because my time as an editorial intern at D Magazine is coming to an end. I’d apply again, but my senior year of university awaits.

This Friday, July 26, is the last day to apply for D’s fall internship program. The program starts Wednesday, August 28 and runs until December 4. I know, the application is kind of long, but I swear it’s worth it. This summer I was able to experience a dynamic local newsroom, fact-check all kinds of compelling articles, and write about a wide range of topics. In fact, after you finish the application, you should read my articles in this month’s issue. (Ed. Note: We haven’t started putting August online, but you can buy a copy and get a cool Dirk cover of your choosing.)

If you’re a college student interested in journalism, this is a great place to be. It’s unpaid, which is not cool. But you can get school credit for it, which is very cool. D is fast-paced, you get to learn from award-winning editors and writers, and you’ll see all of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a beautiful print magazine. Plus, there’s free coffee.

The link to apply is right here. If you have specific questions, you can email [email protected]