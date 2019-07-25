Ruff Family Drops YouTube Video to Explain $50MM Lawsuit

This is really too complicated to summarize in a few sentences. But I’ll try. The prominent patriarch of a well-off family dies. In the mess that ensues, a mentally ill mother sides with her child-porn-trafficking son to sue the remaining four siblings for millions. In the process, claim those four siblings, an unscrupulous lawyer representing the mom uses the legal mayhem to enrich himself. The lawyer? None other than Randal Mathis, the guy who did less than distinguish himself while representing the Catholic Diocese of Dallas in the infamous Rudy Kos sexual abuse case. The DMN wrote about some of this late last year. A couple days ago, the four Ruff children who aren’t convicted sex offenders dropped this video on YouTube to try to further explain the hell they’ve been going through for eight years. It’s quite something.

