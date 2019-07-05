Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Photography

Photographer Justin Terveen Captures a Fireworks Shot You Actually Want to See

It’s a beaut.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner July 5, 2019 11:19 am

On a day where you’ll see more than a couple fireworks photos bouncing around your timelines, I wanted to point you to one that’s good. Real good. It’s by photographer Justin Terveen. His work has been featured in this space before. He’s often showing us the Dallas skyline from new angles, splashed with mesmerizing lighting. For your 5th of July viewing pleasure, he’s got this shot looking into downtown, light bouncing off the Trinity River in the foreground. It was taken Wednesday night. Drink ‘er in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Freedom Day you bootlicking commies! 💥

A post shared by Justin Terveen (@justinterveen) on

