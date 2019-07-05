Photographer Justin Terveen Captures a Fireworks Shot You Actually Want to See

On a day where you’ll see more than a couple fireworks photos bouncing around your timelines, I wanted to point you to one that’s good. Real good. It’s by photographer Justin Terveen. His work has been featured in this space before. He’s often showing us the Dallas skyline from new angles, splashed with mesmerizing lighting. For your 5th of July viewing pleasure, he’s got this shot looking into downtown, light bouncing off the Trinity River in the foreground. It was taken Wednesday night. Drink ‘er in.

View this post on Instagram Happy Freedom Day you bootlicking commies! 💥 A post shared by Justin Terveen (@justinterveen) on Jul 3, 2019 at 8:45pm PDT