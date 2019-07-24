On Knox, Pedestrians Get a Win Over Drivers

I’d like to direct you to this story in our sister publication Park Cities People, about a major construction project that abuts busy Knox Street at Travis Street. In 2021, there will be a 12 story mixed use building at what used to be the old Weir’s Furniture. The People story explores what some planning ahead of these projects can look like in the future, after the city passed an ordinance mandating that contractors provide a safe walkway for pedestrians near their projects.

Here’s the writer, Timothy Glaze:

The sidewalks along Knox and Travis will be heavily enforced with scaffolding and other “thru-ways” that pedestrians can walk under. It’s not aesthetically pleasing, but it’s the city’s requirement to protect walkers from objects and other debris that could fall during construction. … An entire traffic lane on Travis and Knox will be off-limits during construction, as the safety zone set up for pedestrians will spill out onto the road.

This is the sort of thing that fueled much of the content for our now 31 part ‘Dallas Hates Pedestrians’ series, where we’d encounter construction project after construction project that swallowed the sidewalks whole. At least with Weir’s, the city is getting out in front of it and giving walkers the right of way over drivers. Which is particularly novel in this part of town, where parking is (relatively) limited and there are plenty of retail and restaurant options for you to peruse on two feet.

It’s a nice contrast to the 2.2 acre RH development down the block, which makes you deal with this: