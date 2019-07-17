New Podcast Announces Big Changes at D Magazine Partners

In late May, we saw some significant changes at D Magazine. On the cusp of our 45th anniversary (coming up in September!), founder Wick Allison announced he was relinquishing editorial and management responsibilities while remaining our chairman. Wick, as you know, is also the founder and co-chair of the Coalition for a New Dallas superPAC and several other enterprises.

His wife, Christine Allison, became editor-in-chief of all media as well as CEO of the company. Christine founded our D Home magazine and is the author of 13 books. She has been running the operational side of the business for several years. Tim Rogers will remain the magazine’s editor, and the rest of the editorial staff is unchanged.

Gillea Allison, senior of the four Allison daughters, became our new president and chief revenue officer. Her sisters were named earlier to the company’s board of directors.

Yesterday Jason Wright’s Texas Titans podcast featured an interview with Gillea Allison about her background, what led her back to Dallas, what it’s like to enter and rise in a family business, how she sees the future of media, and a host of other subjects. There’s also some interesting insight into what we aim for here at D Magazine: to create communities around the topics we cover. (The interview begins at the six minute mark.)

Well worth a visit for media junkies, which aren’t we all? Join me in congratulating Gillea and Christine in their new gigs.