Leading Off (7/9/19)

Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Dies After Motorcycle Crash. Susan Simpson Hull was riding a motorcycle while on vacation in Arizona. No one else was involved in the crash, which happened Sunday. Hull, who was 60, was taken to the hospital and died yesterday. She had been Grand Prairie’s super for 12 years.

Dr. Brian Williams Is Leaving Dallas. We wrote about Williams in 2016. He’s the black trauma surgeon at Parkland who treated some of the officers shot downtown in the 7/7 ambush. Williams spoke about his fear of cops and wound up at the center of a national conversation about racism. He also wound up becoming chair of the Citizens Police Review Board. Now he’s leaving us for a job in Chicago.

Amber Guyger Wants Her Trial Moved. Lawyers for the fired Dallas cop who shot and killed Botham Jean asked a judge to move her murder trial out of Dallas, citing “media hysteria.” The trial is scheduled for September 23.