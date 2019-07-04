Leading Off (7/4/19)

It’s the Fourth of July, and we’re taking the day off to celebrate our independence. You should too. Hit up your neighborhood parade if you like adorable dogs decked out in red, white, and blue. Show off at your backyard barbecue by cooking the perfect steak, according to some of Dallas’ best butchers. Be the life of the party at one of these festive shindigs. Snag the perfect spot to watch fireworks. Or join me in seeing the Rangers play the Angels tonight (and attempting to eat this two-foot-long chicken strip). Go forth and let freedom ring.