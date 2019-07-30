Leading Off (7/30/19)

Killing at Hotel ZaZa. Last night a husband shot and killed his wife in their room at the hotel. He was taken to Baylor, and no other details were yet available.

Newborn Found Dead in Irving Applebee’s Bathroom. Cops have a person of interest who has given a DNA sample in a disturbing case. Apparently a woman gave birth in an Applebee’s bathroom and then put the infant in the trash. It’s possible the child was stillborn, though cops are looking into that.

Church Damaged by Fire in Southeast Oak Cliff. Firefighters got things under control in about an hour. The only reason I’m including this item is because of the church’s curious name: The Union Hope Institutional Primitive Baptist Church. A lot to unpack there.

Zeke Elliott Still Chilling in Cabo. I wouldn’t normally put this item in Leading Off because it’s not exactly news. I’m not even going to link to a story. But I needed a counterweight to all the preceding bad news. The Cowboys signed Alfred Morris as a safety net. So there’s a sports and travel item to start your Tuesday.