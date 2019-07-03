Leading Off (7/3/19)

Judge Grants More Time to Clean Up Shingle Mountain. State District Judge Gena Slaughter says Blue Star Recycling has acted in “good faith” to clean up the dump site in southern Dallas. Slaughter scheduled another hearing in 120 days.

Recording Clues In Investigators on Moments Before Addison Plane Crash. The recording from inside the cockpit captures the confusion of the seconds prior to Sunday’s crash, which killed all 10 people on board.

Dallas Catholic Diocese Adds Name to List of “Credibly Accused.” Peter Barusseau allegedly abused a minor in 1960. He joins a list of more than 30 priests accused of sexual abuse. Police raided the diocese in May to aid their own investigation after apparently being unsatisfied with cooperation from church officials.