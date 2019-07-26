Leading Off (7/26/19)

That Crane Is Coming Off the Building. I can’t believe the crane is still on the Elan City Lights apartment complex in Old East Dallas, but it is. Apparently, OSHA says it can come off whenever the company that owns it thinks they can do so safely. It’s been there since early June.

When Will Chief U. Reneé Hall Be Back? This story has no answers—like, literally none—but the people apparently want to know. She’s been out since July 10 after some sort of surgery that we haven’t been told about.

Home Sales Down Year-Over-Year. The first half of 2019 didn’t see a jump in home sales here despite lower mortgage rates.

We Are 45. Well, we will be in September. Which is rather amazing for a locally owned magazine company. We celebrated last night at our annual Best of Big D event; this year’s feature is really good, and you should read it. Send congratulations to Wick and Christine. Here’s to another 45. (Postscript: I want someone doing a Rutger Hauer Blade Runner monologue if it ends in 2063 or whatever. But it won’t. Because the brand is strong.)