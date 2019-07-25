Leading Off (7/25/19)

Dallas Prosecutors Want Death Penalty for Billy Chemirmir. The DA’s office filed paperwork looking for capital punishment for the man accused of posing as a maintenance worker and smothering more than 12 elderly women.

Francisco Galicia Didn’t Get to Shower for 23 Days. The Dallas-born U.S. citizen said he almost self-deported due to horrible conditions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He also lost 26 pounds.

Southwest Says 737 Max Planes Won’t Fly for the Holidays. The airline has asked Boeing to help pay for the loss in revenue and is also dropping service to Newark.

Woman Found with Gunshot Wounds. She was discovered early this morning at a South Dallas home. She was taken to Baylor University Medical Center.

See You at Best of Big D Tonight. Come party at The Bomb Factory. Get your tickets here. Eat all these things.