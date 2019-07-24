Leading Off (7/24/19)

Francisco Galicia Goes Home. That’s the 18-year-old, Dallas-born U.S. resident that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement held for three weeks, news first broken Tuesday by the DMN’s Obed Manuel that spread nationally. Galicia’s mother got a call around 2 p.m. from her freed son.

Plano Approves Funding for Collin Creek Mall Redo. The developer’s plan calls to spend $1 billion to turn the mall into a mixed-use space with office, hotel, residential, and retail. The City of Plano signed off on an agreement to potentially kick in hundreds of millions of dollars in public sector funding.

College Student From Fort Worth Charged With Murder. The body of Ally Kostial, 21, was found near a lake with eight bullet wounds in it. Brandon Theesfeld, 22, who is from Fort Worth but attended Ole Miss with Kostial, is charged with the murder.

Another Person Pleads Guilty in City Hall Bribery Case. Jeremy “Jay” Scroggins helped funnel money from developer Ruel Hamilton to now-deceased Council member Carolyn Davis, in at least one instance cashing a Hamilton check and passing along the money. Davis pleaded guilty on March 1. The key witness in the Hamilton case, set for trial in January, now appears to be Dwaine Caraway, the former Council member who was not charged in the scheme but was referenced in Hamilton’s indictment. Caraway stands to gain a lighter sentence related to the corruption charges for which he’s currently serving his own time.