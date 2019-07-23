Leading Off (7/23/19)

Another Alleged Victim of Serial Killer. A lawsuit filed yesterday brings the number of deaths to 19 that are linked to Billy Chemirmir, the guy who is accused of smothering seniors for years in North Texas.

6-Acre Plot in Downtown Dallas Trades Hands. Remember that spot across the highway from the Perot where Vinay Jain was going to build South Asian museum? Not anymore. Kaizen Development Partners and Woods Capital bought the land and plan to build a huge mixed-use project.

Tim Byres Leaves Stephan Pyles Flora Street Cafe. His stint as managing director lasted just seven months.

Watch a Dude Ride a Scooter in Rush Hour on I-35E. The DMN caught up with the driver who made the video.

