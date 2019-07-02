Leading Off (7/2/19)

Victims in Addison Plane Crash Identified. Three of the 10 who were killed in the Sunday crash at Addison Airport are still not identified. But from the DMN we know some of the names now: Brian and Ornella Ellard and her children, Alice Maritato and Dylan Maritato. Alice was going to be a sophomore at John Paul II, and Dylan was going to be an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School. Ornella was an interior designer, and Brian owned Mille Lire, the Italian restaurant in the Centrum Building. Steve Thelen and his wife Gina were also killed. He worked at the real estate company JLL. And one of the crew members was identified. His name was Matthew Palmer and he was 28.

Southwest Flights Screwed up by 737 Max Problems. A new glitch with the 737 Max has caused Southwest Airlines to reassess the rest of its 2019 flights. So far Southwest has canceled 150 daily flights.

Rangers Will Play Today. The Rangers were supposed to play the Angels yesterday, but they canceled the game after Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, died in his Southlake hotel. No cause of death has been released. The teams will resume their series tonight.