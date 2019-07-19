Leading Off (7/19/19)

No Clue When Chief Hall Will Return. Chief U. Reneé Hall underwent surgery last week and is recovering. But it’s not clear when she’ll get back to work. Some at City Hall seem to just don’t know. Others say they can’t say because of HIPAA, the medical privacy law. All we know is that it was a “major surgery” and that Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes is running the show in her absence.

High-Ranking Cop Under Investigation. Speaking of DPD: Maj. Vince Weddington is under investigation for alleging ordering a detective to destroy a piece of evidence in a murder case. WFAA says it’s related to the shooting death of Shniquia Simington, who was gunned down outside King’s Cabaret in the Design District. It’s not clear what the evidence was, but the station said it detailed “concerns about the investigation.”

Big Expansion Coming to Katy Trail. The Friends of Katy Trail plans to add a new soft-surface path for pedestrians to a one mile portion that doesn’t currently have that. It’ll run south of Knox at Armstrong to Blackburn in Uptown. The idea is to separate pedestrians from cyclists. The total cost is $9 million, with $8 million coming from private donations.

Hot Weekend Coming, But (Minor) Front Will Arrive Next Week. That about says it all. You’re looking at highs in the upper 90s this weekend and upper 80s into the week. Last year at this time we were dealing with triple digits, so I suppose we should be happy with what we’ve got.