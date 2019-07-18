Leading Off (7/18/19)

Chief Hall Taking Leave of Absence After Surgery. DPD Chief U. Renee Hall underwent major surgery and is now on a leave of absence and recuperating. Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes will fill her role in the meantime.

Carolyn Davis’ Daughter Also Killed in Car Crash. Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn, the 27-year-old daughter of former City Council member Carolyn Davis, also died as a result of Monday’s crash. Jonathan Alger Moore, who crashed his Mazda SUV into Davis’ Oldsmobile Cutlass, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter. He is now in the Dallas County jail.

Dallas Cops Arrest Two People on Sex Trafficking Charges. Jerry Duncan and Kathryne Sneed were arrested on sex trafficking charges in three states, one of which is Texas. They’re in the Dallas County jail with bail at $100,000 each.