Leading Off (7/17/19)

Six Displaced Residents File a Lawsuit Over Crane Collapse. They’re not the first—that was UFC fighter and Elan City Lights resident Macy Chiasson, who filed just days after the June collapse. These six say they’re suffering from depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

Texas Instruments Will Delay Building its $3.1 Billion Richardson Plant. The delay—of two years—is apparently over market conditions. TI will likely get hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks on the facility, including about $100 million in waived property taxes to Plano ISD, which notified the state of the hold-up.

Man Shot and Killed in West Dallas. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Panther Island Management Taken to Task in New Report. The plan is to re-route the Trinity River and create an urban island in Fort Worth. But a new report from consultant firm Riveron says management of the project is lacking.

