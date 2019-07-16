Leading Off (7/16/19)

Former Councilwoman Carolyn Davis Killed in Car Wreck. A suspected drunken driver crashed into Davis’ car in East Oak Cliff last night, killing her and injuring someone believed to be her daughter. Melissa Davis Nunn is in the hospital in critical condition; Davis died at Baylor University Medical Center. The driver, 36-year-old Jonathan Moore, passed over the median in his Mazda SUV and collided with Davis’ Cutlass Ciera. WFAA says he has four previous DWI charges. Some of her council member colleagues praised her dedication to her community in a Morning News story. She was also set to be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to accepting bribes from a low-income housing developer; she faced up to three years in prison.

WFAA Gets Recording of Addison Plane Crash. The station filed an open records request of any video from the incident, which killed 10 people on board. Channel 8 says the plane “never gets higher than the surrounding tree line” and is described as “on a crash course with a nearby hangar.”

Don’t Smoke Weed With Strangers in Deep Ellum. This has been going around Facebook for a few days, and NBC 5 picked it up last night. Apparently two men are inviting passerby to smoke a joint or a blunt that’s laced with K2 or some other drug. The victims pass out. The men then rob them and take off. Police say they’ve found three such robberies from last weekend alone. The suspects are described as two black men between 20 and 30 years old. One is five feet tall and 190 pounds, the other is six feet tall and 170. The shorter guy might go by the name of Bonton.