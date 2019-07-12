Leading Off (7/12/19)

Yet Another Murder in Dallas. The victim was an 18-year-old man who was found shot dead in his car yesterday afternoon in east Oak Cliff. Not a lot of other information available.

Police Find Child’s Remains in Landfill. This is just awful. Police say the 18-month-old’s aunt’s boyfriend swaddled him too tight and then placed his body in a dumpster in Rowlett. That dumpster was emptied twice in the landfill, which is where searchers found the boy’s remains. The boyfriend has been charged with felony injury to a child.

Bobby Abtahi Resigns as Park Board President. Under his watch, the city earmarked $262 million in bond funds for new downtown parks, upgraded recreation centers, and boosted public trails. The city also approved a new parkland dedication ordinance; Dallas was the last large city in the state to not have one. And, of course, he was the president of the Park Board that agreed to hand over the reins of Fair Park to the private entity known as Spectra. He tells Robert Wilonsky that he gave his resignation to Mayor Eric Johnson yesterday because “the time was right.” We’ll have Bobby on the EarBurner podcast today. Stay tuned.

Little Rain in the Forecast This Weekend. Let’s hope it stays that way. It feels like it’s rained over the weekend for the past six weeks.