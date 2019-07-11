Leading Off (7/11/19)

Prosecutors Don’t Want Amber Guyger’s Trial Moved. Her attorneys had requested that her trial for the murder of Botham Jean be moved to another county—Collin, Grayson, Kaufman, Ellis, Rockwall or Fannin. Yesterday Dallas prosecutors filed a motion to object.

Preliminary Report Issued on Addison Airport Crash. The National Transportation Safety Board gave a preliminary report that added evidence about the crew knowing there was an issue with the left engine shortly before the plane crashed on June 30. It could be 18 months before they give a full report.

Amber Alert in Effect for Abducted Boy. Cedrick Jackson, 18 months old, might have been abducted from Lake Highlands. Police are searching for him.