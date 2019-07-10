Leading Off (7/10/19)

More on the Life and Death of Ross Perot. Here’s a round up of statements from George W. Bush, Al Gore, Eric Johnson, Ted Cruz, Bill Clinton, and others. DMN Business Columnist Cheryl Hall sat down with Perot’s five kids and wrote about their memories of dad. WFAA has a piece on his work with prisoners of war. If you missed it yesterday, we re-published this 1992 profile, put together this post of all our coverage through the years, and our Christine Perez thought back to her time with Ross Sr. and Jr.

Police Release Body Cam Video of Josh Brent Arrest. He’s seen sitting in the grass along a parking lot when police approach. When he gets up and starts walking toward a Wendy’s, police try to get him to stop, and eventually get into an altercation that involves tasing the former Dallas Cowboys D lineman. Brent is on probation after getting in a drunk driving crash that killed his teammate Jerry Brown in 2012.

Joey Gallo Goes Deep in the All-Star Game. Off the first pitch he saw, in fact.