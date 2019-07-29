Leading Off (07/29/19)

Man and Woman Found Fatally Shot Near White Rock Lake. Police responded to a shooting call Sunday night just before 8, on Alta Mira near North Buckner. I heard the sirens from my porch. They found a man and woman, between 60 and 70 years old, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Man Arrested and Charged With His Wife’s Murder. Diana Garcia-Pedraza, 22, was found shot to death in her car on July 13. This weekend, police arrested her husband, Marcos Flores-Rodriguez, 25, and charged him with the crime.

Woman Charged With Murder After She Admitted to Stabbing. Antioneisha Watts, 27, was found in her apartment in Northeast Dallas, stabbed in the chest. She died at the hospital. Mercedes Jones, also 27, was arrested and then confessed.

Congressman John Ratcliffe to Replace Dan Coats as National Intelligence Director. Because he is being named to the job, I assume he’s not qualified.