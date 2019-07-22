Leading Off (07/22/19)

Wrong-Way Driver Killed Near White Rock Lake. The driver crossed over the median into northbound traffic on Garland Road Sunday night and was hit by another car. He was taken to Baylor but did not survive.

Man Shoots Into Crowd, Hits Two. One was grazed, the other was shot in the eye; condition unknown. Unfathomable.

TRE Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian. It happened Saturday morning and is being investigated by DART police.

CRYSTAL LAGOON EXPOSÉ. Kind of.

Wilma Perry Turns 90, Goes Skydiving. This young lady is alright.