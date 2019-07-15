Leading Off (07/15/19)

Here is Why Amber Guyger Wants Her Trial Moved. Did you guess “all-white jury”?

Are Scooter Laws Coming? Maybe. Could they be enforced? Probably not. Can everything be safer if everyone who rides scooters was just, I don’t know, 15 percent smarter about it? You dang bet.

Man Hiding Behind Dumpster Killed After Initiating Shootout With Police. His name was DiJohn Watkins and he was 30. Police haven’t said why.

Texas Supreme Court To Hear Ebola Case. Remember in 2014 when a nurse contracted Ebola after helping treat the first U.S. Ebola patient at Presby? And then she went and tried on wedding dresses in Ohio? I honestly had forgotten the second part but a lawsuit involving that bridal shop is going before the Texas Supreme Court in November.

Bystander Killed in Downtown Shooting. It happened Friday evening, if you’re having trouble keeping these shootings straight.

Two Pedestrians Hit by Molley the Trolley in Fort Worth. One broke an arm and the other had head injuries. I don’t want to ever die and I really don’t want to die at the hands of something called Molley the Trolley and not just because Molley is spelled wrong.