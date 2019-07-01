Leading Off (07/01/19)

10 People Die In Plane Crash at Addison Airport. All crew and passengers aboard a small plane died when it crashed into a hangar during takeoff on Sunday morning. The twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air 350 was headed for St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kristaps Porzingis Signs Largest Contract in Mavericks History. It’s five years, and a little over $158 million. The Mavs also may have traded for someone. At first it was Goran Dragic and then it was Derrick Jones Jr. and (ugh) Kelly Olynyk (man) and then it looked like no one and at press time I have no idea what the heck is going on.

Mike Minor and Joey Gallo Selected for MLB All-Star Game. Can I be straight up with you? I don’t know anything about Mike Minor.

Bill Bragg, RIP. The former voice of Big Tex has passed.

Josh Brent Arrested, Tased By Policy. The former Dallas Cowboy was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest at a Wendy’s in Coppell.