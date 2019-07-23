Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Theater

Katherine Owens, Co-Founder of Undermain Theatre, Has Died

She was a pioneer in Dallas' underground theater scene.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 23, 2019 10:37 am
photo by Elizabeth Lavin

Owens, 61, died Saturday from lymphoma. Here is an obituary from Jerome Weeks at Art + Seek, and here is one from her husband and partner Bruce DuBose. Owens was in our 40th anniversary issue five years ago, where she said this:

“The greatest thing you can do is love things deeply, admire fiercely, and stay in touch with what that is,” Owens says. “I suppose that’s a life’s work.”

 

