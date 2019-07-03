John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Star Boban Marjanovic Joins Mavs

Boban Marjanovic came into the NBA a few years ago with the San Antonio Spurs. He is the tallest active player in the league, at 7-foot-3.5, which sort of doesn’t really capture how big he is. There are a lot of photos that do. This is my favorite one, sort of a new take on this classic. After the Spurs, he played for the Pistons, Clippers, and Sixers, all with unlikely best friend Tobias Harris. But no more: the Mavs just signed the 30-year-old to a two-year, $7 million contract.

For my job, I think this is delightful. He was in the third installment of the John Wick franchise, so yes, I absolutely want to interview him and ask about Keanu Reeves, and I’m sure my friend Eric Celeste will want to tag along to ask about Keanu’s gun fu. As a Mavs fan, I’m not quite so sanguine. I mean, he’ll be fine as a backup, an upgrade probably over Salah Mejri, and he’s definitely not just a tall stiff, some sort of sideshow. He’s not Shawn Bradley.

That said, maybe we could lightly tap the brakes on what at least looks like an attempt to assemble a squad for EuroBasket. I am not the only one to notice — before this but after an attempt to get either Goran Dragic or Kelly Olynyk on the team earlier this week. There is a rumbling among the fanbase, not overly concerning right now, but noticeable.

Also, do not discount the insanely dumb intro the Mavs’ PA guy is already working on. It will be bad. Count on it, or my name ain’t Nathan Arizona.