George Mason Talks With Bill Holston About Immigration

You know Bill Holston as the mustachioed hiker who likes to hoof it through the Trinity Forest and who writes the irregular series for FrontBurner called “Law Man Walking.” And you know George Mason as the pastor of the progressive Wilshire Baptist Church. Mason hosts a podcast called Good God, which, for my money, is solid title. For the most recent episode, he interviewed Holston. As Mason writes in his intro to the conversation: “Most Americans agree that we need good immigration policies, but that the current policies aren’t working and are inhumane and immoral. Bill Holston, a Dallas immigration lawyer at the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, Inc., talks about his work with immigrants and refugees and helps educate us on what’s really going on at our southern border.” This is worth your time.