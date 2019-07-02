Footage of Velvet Underground Playing at White Rock Lake Surfaces

This has been circulating for a few days so I thought it was a decent idea to point to it here also: a professionally shot (by whom no one knows) clip of the Velvet Underground performing as part of Dallas Peace Day in front of anywhere from 600 to 3,000 people at White Rock Lake’s Winfrey Point. It was randomly found by curator Jeremy Spracklen of SMU’s G. William Jones Film and Video Collection.

I would have thought everyone could have waited until October, when it would have been 50 years since the performance, but I guess we aren’t doing anniversaries anymore. So call off the 9-year celebration of my divorce.