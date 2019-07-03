Central Expressway Yuccas Make Me Happy

This photo doesn’t do them justice. The red yuccas in the Central Expressway median look great right now. We had trouble a few years ago with plants that didn’t work for that application. Then we found the right plants. And so all I want to say is thank you to TxDOT and the city. We can’t walk across the Margaret McDermott Bridge. The Dallas Wave was a disaster. The new bike trails in East Dallas were poured by workers who apparently didn’t know how to level concrete. But at least the damn plants on the highway look good.