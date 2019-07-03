Urbanism
Central Expressway Yuccas Make Me Happy
TxDOT did something right.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 3, 2019 2:08 pm
This photo doesn’t do them justice. The red yuccas in the Central Expressway median look great right now. We had trouble a few years ago with plants that didn’t work for that application. Then we found the right plants. And so all I want to say is thank you to TxDOT and the city. We can’t walk across the Margaret McDermott Bridge. The Dallas Wave was a disaster. The new bike trails in East Dallas were poured by workers who apparently didn’t know how to level concrete. But at least the damn plants on the highway look good.
Comments