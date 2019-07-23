CBP and ICE Need to Send Francisco Galicia Back To Where He Comes From, Which Is Dallas

This morning, I went to look for Obed Manuel’s story about Francisco Galicia, 18 years old, born in Dallas at Parkland, a U.S. citizen, who was detained by Customs and Border Protection and has been in custody for since June 27. I saw it last night. But, curiously, it did not occupy one of the 45 slots for stories on the Morning News site. Dan Crenshaw’s editorial about “the outrage incentive dooming our politics” has been there for 24 hours, or very close to it.

ANYWAY, go read Obed’s story. Galicia wasn’t even able to use the phone until he was transferred to ICE custody this weekend.