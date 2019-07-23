Local News
CBP and ICE Need to Send Francisco Galicia Back To Where He Comes From, Which Is Dallas
The 18-year-old has been in custody for more than three weeks.
This morning, I went to look for Obed Manuel’s story about Francisco Galicia, 18 years old, born in Dallas at Parkland, a U.S. citizen, who was detained by Customs and Border Protection and has been in custody for since June 27. I saw it last night. But, curiously, it did not occupy one of the 45 slots for stories on the Morning News site. Dan Crenshaw’s editorial about “the outrage incentive dooming our politics” has been there for 24 hours, or very close to it.
ANYWAY, go read Obed’s story. Galicia wasn’t even able to use the phone until he was transferred to ICE custody this weekend.
[His attorney Claudia] Galan said she met with CBP officers last week and presented them with Galicia’s birth certificate and some other documents but was unsuccessful in getting him released. She plans on presenting the same documents to ICE officers later this week.
“I presented then with his original birth certificate and other documents and they ignored them. So now I’ve faxed over all the documents to the ICE agent handling the case,” Galan said. “He’s going on a full month of being wrongfully detained. He’s a U.S. citizen and he needs to be released now.”
Comments