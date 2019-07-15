Carrollton Teen Wins Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles Championship

Sixteen-year-old Carrollton teen Savannah Broadus had a big night last night at the Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner.

Along with her partner, 18-year-old UCLA rising freshman Abigail Forbes, Broadus captured the girls’ junior doubles title with a 3-set win and got an invitation to the ball. In an interview with ZooTennis, Broadus said:

“We’re looking forward to getting all dressed up. A lot of people have proms they get all dressed up for, but I’m home schooled, so I’ve never gotten dressed up like this before; that’s just exciting.”

Who did Broadus most want to see?

“Definitely Fed and Serena.”