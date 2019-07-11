At SportsCon, Your Kids Can Learn to Play Football From the WNFC Championship Team

SportsCon launches in the Automobile Building at Fair Park this weekend. Normally I wouldn’t give much thought to what’s been described as the “Comic-Con of sports.” But then I saw that Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL, and Odessa Jenkins, the winningest professional female head coach in the history of football, will be hosting a youth football camp on Sunday, July 14, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Sure, the point of the event–which was inspired by Tony Romo and Ezekiel Elliott’s National Fantasy Football Convention–is to give fans access to current and former athletes like Jaylon Smith, Johnny Manziel, Pete Rose, Devin Harris, Jose Canseco, and Jose Guzman. They’ll be signing autographs and giving you tips in the batting cages, on the basketball court, or in the kickboxing ring.

(If you think the $55 general admission fee is too steep, you might want to snag a window seat at Overeasy tomorrow night and see who’s on the red carpet for the VIP event at The Statler.)

But if you decide to go, pay the $17.95 kids admission fee and take your daughter or son to train with Welter, Jenkins, and the recently crowned champions of the Women’s National Football Conference, the Texas Elite Spartans. After that, Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will be leading a basketball camp.

Inspired? Go see the Dallas Wings in Arlington at 3 p.m.