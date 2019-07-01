Real Estate
Anything You Ever Wanted to Know About Dallas Real Estate In 2019
We begin rolling out our series today.
The North Texas real estate market has cooled a bit since our last comprehensive look at it, a year ago. But everything is relative. Houses are still selling, and builders are having a hard time keeping up with demand. It’s just that the marketing is not going nuts like it once was. And this is probably a good thing. After years of running hot, a little cooling off might do us some good.
This week, we are rolling out stories from D Magazine’s July real estate issue. We’ll look at the state of market overall, dive deep into why walkable neighborhoods are fetching a premium, show you where in the city houses are being torn down, and even play a game with $1 million listings.
Take your shoes off in the foyer, and come on in. Here’s the first story from that package, an overall look at the Dallas housing market in 2019.
Comments