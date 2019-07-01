Anything You Ever Wanted to Know About Dallas Real Estate In 2019

The North Texas real estate market has cooled a bit since our last comprehensive look at it, a year ago. But everything is relative. Houses are still selling, and builders are having a hard time keeping up with demand. It’s just that the marketing is not going nuts like it once was. And this is probably a good thing. After years of running hot, a little cooling off might do us some good.

This week, we are rolling out stories from D Magazine’s July real estate issue. We’ll look at the state of market overall, dive deep into why walkable neighborhoods are fetching a premium, show you where in the city houses are being torn down, and even play a game with $1 million listings.

Take your shoes off in the foyer, and come on in. Here’s the first story from that package, an overall look at the Dallas housing market in 2019.