A Sunrise From Scot Miller



Noted photographer Scot Miller took this sunrise shot earlier this week near the Bonton neighborhood in South Dallas, on the edge of the Great Trinity Forest. He passed it along with these words: “Nature never ceases to amaze me. To have opportunities to commune with nature and observe serene scenes such as this in an urban area are special and not to be taken for granted. We need to do everything we can to preserve and protect the forest and river in Dallas, now and for future generations. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.”